Here’s why Karela juice is perfect fat cutter drink!

Karela or bitter-gourd is the only vegetable which is least liked by the children or anyone else. The bitter taste will obviously not be anyone’s choice therefore it is not one of the most loved vegetables across the world. But, it is a universally acknowledged fact that bitter-gourd, is one of the most nutritious veggies one can add to their diet. It is considered to be highly advantageous for weight loss and all those people who want to see a…

Karela or bitter-gourd is the only vegetable which is least liked by the children or anyone else. The bitter taste will obviously not be anyone’s choice therefore it is not one of the most loved vegetables across the world. But, it is a universally acknowledged fact that bitter-gourd, is one of the most nutritious veggies one can add to their diet.

It is considered to be highly advantageous for weight loss and all those people who want to see a change in their weight should drink karela juice on a daily basis.

Here’s why:-

1. Rich in Fibre: Bitter gourd is rich in soluble fibres. It is said the the fibre in bitter gourd pods amounts to 10 percent of recommended daily value intake. Fibre-rich foods induce the feeling of fullness. Since fibre takes long to digest, you feel full for a longer span and tend to binge less. Bitter gourd is also filling because it is high in water – about 89 to 94 percent of its weight is just water, which also makes it an excellent summer vegetable.

2. Regulates Insulin: Karela juice is an excellent beverage for diabetics. Bitter gourd helps regulate the blood sugar level in your body. Stabilised blood sugar levels eventually help in weight loss. Bangalore-based Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood explains, “Karela juice makes your insulin active. When your insulin is active, your sugar would be used adequately and not convert into fat, which would inevitably help in weight loss.”

3. Low-calorie Veggie: Bitter gourd is low in calories, fat and carbohydrates. You would be surprised to know that 100 grams of bitter gourd has only 34 calories. It is also low on carbohydrates and fats.