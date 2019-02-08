Here’s why Oppo K1 is worth buying!

Chinese multi-national company Oppo which is known to be giving excellent features and camera quality, have launched its all new smartphone Oppo K1 in India and the reason why Oppo K1 is worth buying is because you can pick up the phone at under Rs. 17, 000.

Here are the specifications:-

1. Oppo K1 has a 6.4inch display that is full HD and of the AMOLED type. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with Hyper Boost tech for optimised gaming experience.

2. On the camera front, Oppo K1 has a dual camera setup in the rear having a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP lens acting as the secondary unit. There is the LED flash module to support the rear cameras.

3. The display screen sports a water drop notch and occupies 91% of the screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 (screen resolution= 1080×2340 pixels).

4. For long Oppo is considered to be a selfie phone, the front camera is a huge 25MP one.

5. On the connectivity front, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB port.