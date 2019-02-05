Here’s why Realme C1 (2019) is worth buying!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Realme which is the a Xiaomi started company, will be selling its newest 2019 edition ‘Realme C1’ for the first time in India priced for 2GB RAM/32GB inbuilt storage variant, whereas the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant at Rs. 7, 499 and Rs. 8, 499 respectively.

The smartphone is worth buying because of its affordability as it offers various features at a very affordable rate.

Here are the specifications of the smartphone:-

1. On the exterior features front, the smartphone is installed with 6.2-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) that delivers 360 nits of brightness and has a Corning Gorilla Glass panel.

2. On the interior features front, Realme C1 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and Adreno 406 GPU.

3. Talking about the camera pixels of the phone, it includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor — along with an LED flash. While for the front camers, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.

4. On the connectivity front, the Realme C1 has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

