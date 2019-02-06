Here’s why Sooraj Barjatya thinks he won’t remake his films!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ace and veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya who has given end number of blockbusters movies right from the 90’s era till date, said that he do not think that he will be able to remake his films because he already have lived those moments and he also stated that if someone is inspired and can give it (his films) his or her perspective to it, he wouldn’t have any issues.

Asked if he would like to remake any of his films, Barjatya told media in a telephonic interview: “I don’t think I would be able to remake any of my films because that is a part of my life that I have already lived. If someone is inspired and can give it (his films) his or her perspective to it, then (it’s okay).”

“This year, we are doing 30 years of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. Nothing (special has been planned to celebrate it),” he added.

After working with Salman Khan in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, he will reunite with the actor for another movie.

“We both wanted to start our film together earlier but ‘Hum Chaar’ came up. My younger son Avnish also wants to become a director.

“Last year, we (Barjatya and his son) spent a lot of time working on the script. He (Avnish) has written the script. That’s going to be a big launch. It’s a big responsibility for me also. The launch of his film will happen this year. Once his script is done, then I will start working on my film with Salman.”

So, there’s still time.

“Whatever it is, it will be a special film with Salman,” he said.