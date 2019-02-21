Here’s why Yamaha MT-09 is worth buying!

One of the most famous automobile companies Yamaha which is known to be giving good quality features and specifications, have launched its all new motorcycle ‘Yamaha MT-09’ 2019 edition in the country priced at Rs. 10.55 lakh and witnesses a price hike of ₹ 16,000 over the older model.

The 2019 Yamaha MT-09 comes in the Night Fluo paint option that is now available with the Yamaha Blu and Tech Black colour options. The MT-09 logo now comes with a red finish on the fuel tank.

Barring the new colour scheme, there aren’t any styling changes on the motorcycle, which continues to get the alien-inspired twin-pod LED headlamps, slender yet sharp 14 litre fuel tank and split seats. The red painted alloy wheels create a nice contrast against the colours on the bike.

Power on the 2019 Yamaha MT-09 comes from the same 847 cc in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 113 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 87.5 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets the Quick Shift System (QSS) for faster up shifts.

The bike also comes with ABS and traction control system along with a assist and slipper clutch. The MT-09 gets 41 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, both of which are adjustable. Braking performance comes from 298 mm dual discs up front and a 245 mm single disc at the rear. The bike’s kerb weight stands at 193 kg.

The Yamaha MT-09 competes against a host of offerings in this space including the Triumph Street Triple, Ducati Monster 821, Suzuki GSX-S750, Kawasaki Z900 and the likes. Yamaha’s MT line-up will be expanded in India with the launch of the MT-15 on March 15 this year.