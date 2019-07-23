Heroin worth Rs 200 cr seized in Haryana

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police have seized 50 kilograms of Afghan heroin worth rupees 200 crore from a cold storage located in Sonepat, Haryana. The consignment had reportedly entered India through the Wagah-Attari border in Punjab.

According to the Special Cell sleuths, 102 cartons of raisins had 204 polypacks of heroin concealed between the cardboard layering. Two more Afghan nationals – one from Kandahar and the other from Helmand – have been arrested.

The police officials raided a cold storage located on Mariyapuri Road, Kundli, Sonepat in Haryana.

Earlier, the police had busted a racket and seized 150 kilograms of Afghan heroin worth Rs 600 crore. A Heroin reconstitution and processing unit in the making was busted and five people including two Afghan chemical experts have been arrested.

