Himachal avalanche takes life of soldier, five still missing

A soldier lost his life while five others re still missing as rescuers resumed a search operation despite inclement weather near the Tibet border with Himachal Pradesh where a snow avalanche has caused problem for many.

As the efforts entered the second day, the authorities suspected that the soldiers might be trapped in the snow pile spread over a 200 square metre area.

“This morning the search operation began despite intermittent snowfall,” a government official told media. He said Wednesday night there were reports of another glacier receding in Pooh. But there has been no loss to life.

The avalanche on Wednesday triggered when the glacier near Namgia Dogri bordering Tibet slid, burying six soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles while 16 of them were on a routine patrol.