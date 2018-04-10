Himachal: School bus falls in gorge, 30 killed

Minimum of 30 people lost their lives including 27 school children and several other got injured after a private bus fell down into a gorge in Nurpur area of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. Twelve injured passengers were rushed to the hospital and are in critical condition. Senior local police official said: "The bus rolled into a 200ft-deep gorge, killing 27 schoolchildren, two teachers and the driver." "My first priority was to save lives. We will now investigate the reasons…

Senior local police official said: “The bus rolled into a 200ft-deep gorge, killing 27 schoolchildren, two teachers and the driver.” “My first priority was to save lives. We will now investigate the reasons for the accident,” he said.

Most of the students were in the age of 10 to 12 years. Local villagers had begun rescue operation even before officials could reach the spot, eyewitnesses said. Around 45 students of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Public School were returning home when the bus skidded off road and fell into the 100-feet deep gorge.

Teams of local administration and the National Disaster Response Force were involved in the rescue and faced a tough time in pulling out the victims from the mangled bus.