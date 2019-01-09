Historic quota bill reply to people indulging in “minority quota politics” Modi

Narendra Modi has mentioned that the upper castes quota bill passed by the Lok Sabha a day before was a “historic decision” and a slap on the face of those spreading lies and indulging in “minority quota politics”.

“Lies were being spread that the reservations available to Dalits, Tribals and OBCs were sought to be removed… By those playing ‘minority quota politics’. But we have ensured that none of these are disturbed and given an additional 10 per cent. This is a fitting reply to those spreading canards and part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s policy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’,” Modi said at a rally here.

He expressed hope that the Bill would now be passed smoothly by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, while addressing the rally to kickstart the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign from this famed spinning textile city in Maharashtra.