Hockey Champions Trophy: Belgium and India end up in a draw

It was a brilliant show by the Indian players as they contended Belgium at 1-1 all and ended the match to split the points with a 1-1 draw in a thrilling encounter at the Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 here on Thursday.

India made too many slip-ups in their defence that gave away five penalty corners (PCs) in the last quarter, eventually messing up their 1-0 lead as Loick Luypert (59′) converted Belgium’s 10th attempt at a PC to equalise.

Harmanpreet Singh (10′) was India’s lone goal scorer that put Belgium on the back foot right at the start. Sitting at the bottom of the pool table, Belgium were desperate for a win and they began with that very intent, playing aggressive and attacking hockey.