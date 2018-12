According to the information given by the police, a Home Guard on patrol was shot dead in Budayun district of Uttar Pradesh.

Chatrapal, 36, was patrolling on foot near a petrol pump in Udhaiti along with his platoon commander Rajendra, when he signalled two bikes to stop, Superintendent of Police (Rural) S.P. Singh said.

Instead the four men on the two bikes opened fire at him, killing him on the spot.