Honda CB300R launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous automobile companies Honda which is known to be giving excellent interiors and exteriors, have launched its all new Honda CB300R in India priced at Rs. 2.41 lakh.

It has razor-sharp body panels complementing a slim profile while the round-shaped LED headlamp with DRL, compact rear with LED tail lamp said to be the thinnest on a Honda motorcycle, fully-digital LCD instrument console with “Peak Hold Function” and first-in-class IMU based dual channel ABS system for equal distribution of braking as standard are some of the key features in the CB300R. Constructed on a tubular steel frame with engine as a stressed member, the CB300R tips the weighing scale at just 147 kilograms (lightest in the class) allowing for the best-in-class torque-to-weight ratio.

Agility is ensured by rather upright clip-on handlebars with steering geometry of 24.7 degrees rake and 2.7 inches of trail over a wheelbase of 1,344 mm. The all-important powertrain is a 286 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder unit derived from CBR300R, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 30.4 PS at 8,500 rpm and 27.4 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,500 rpm.

It is connected to a six-speed transmission with a hydraulically actuated clutch. The neo sports cafe is suspended on 41 mm inverted front forks and five-step pre-load adjustable Pro-Link monoshock rear. Braking duties are performed by 296 mm petal disc at front with radially mounted four-piston Nissin callipers with ABS G Sensor and 220 mm petal disc at the rear.

It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped around by Michelin Pilot Sport radial with 110/70 section front and 150/60 rear tyres. Honda says the CB300R has already been booked for three months as the third make-in-India big bike from the Japanese brand promises to make a big impact in the middle-weight category.