Honor 10 Lite launched: Features, price and other details!

One of the most famous smartphone brands Honor which is known to give unique and outstanding features to its users, have launched its all new smartphone Honor 10 Lite in China priced at 1,399 Yuan (~$202) for the base model with 4GB RAM while the 6GB RAM model with 64GB storage costs 1,699 Yuan (approx. $245). On the other hand, the 6GB RAM model with 128GB internal storage is priced at 1,899 Yuan (approximately $274).

The Honor 10 Lite aka Honor 10 Youth Edition features a 6.21-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display with screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio and about 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset.

The Kirin 710 is Huawei’s first 12nm chipset that offers significant improvement in power consumption and performance when compared to the 16nm Kirin 659. In terms of performance, the Kirin 710’s single-core performance is said to be 75% higher than that of the Kirin 659 while for multi-core performance, it offers a 68% increase in performance.

It comes in either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot which enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection.

For photography, the device comes equipped with a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor stacked vertically. It has several AI-based features, including scene recognition, partition optimization, among others. There’s also a 24-megapixel front camera with artificial intelligence technology.

On the connectivity front, Honor 10 Lite include Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Bluetooth v5.0 LE, and microUSB 2.0. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 9 on top.

It also comes with GPU Turbo technology that enhances GPU performance significantly by increasing graphics processing efficiency up to 60 percent. The device is powered by a 3,400mAh battery which should be enough to last a whole day on a single charge.

The phone comes in four color options — Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, Magic Night Black, and Lily Valley White. It will be available for purchase in China from 27th November.