Honor 10 Lite launched in India: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous smartphone company Honor which is known for giving good specifications in its smartphones at a feasible rate, have launched its all new Honor 10 lite in India priced Rs. 13, 999.

Honor 10 Lite is the 6.2″ FHD+ display, with a water drop notch to house the 24MP selfie camera.

Honor is focusing a lot on the camera capabilities as a defining feature for this phone, banking on its AI prowess to provide features like an intelligent beauty mode and AI scene recognition, as well as other camera features such as AR Mode, Super Night Mode and lighting effects in portrait mode.

The Honor 10 Lite relies on the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, and 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM to deliver performance that should serve consumers in this price range with ease. The phone also comes with EMUI’s GPU Turbo 2.0 technology that claims to enable 60fps frame rate and reduce lag and frame drops in popular games such as PUBG Mobile and Rules of Survival.

The device include AI Shopping, and Calorie Detection. You can use the fingerprint sensor on the back of the device to take photos, videos, answer calls, stop alarms, and show the notification panel, all thanks to the customization options present in EMUI. The device also comes with Android Pie 9 out of the box, underneath EMUI 9.

The Honor 10 Lite will be available for purchase through Flipkart and HiHonor India store. The sale for the device will begin starting 12 am (Midnight) IST on January 20, 2019. Launch offers for the device includes Jio cashback vouchers worth ₹2,200 and a Cleartrip voucher worth ₹2,800.