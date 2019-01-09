Honor 10 Lite to launch on Jan 15: Specs, price & other details!

One of the most famous smartphone brand Honor which is known to be giving superficial specifications, is all set to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Honor 10 Lite’ on January 15, 2019 and it will be available on Flipkart as its exclusive.

The smartphone had been launched earlier in China in November last year and the smartphone will be available in Sky Blue, Valley White and Magic Night Black on Flipkart after India launch.

Here are the specs:-

These include – 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage priced at 1,399 Yuan (approximately Rs 14,000), 1,699 Yuan (approximately Rs 17,000) and 1,899 Yuan (approximately Rs 19,000), respectively.

Honor 10 Lite sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s own EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 24MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.