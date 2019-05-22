Honor 20 series to launch in India soon

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will launch its HONOR 20, HONOR 20 PRO and HONOR 20 Lite in India on June 11.

“HONOR’s renowned N-Series welcomes the latest member of the family, the HONOR 20 Series with a professional-grade camera and Dynamic Holographic design,” George Zhao, President, HONOR, told reporters here.

The HONOR 20 Pro features a Sony IMX586 48MP main camera

It has a 16MP super wide angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP Macro camera.

The new HONOR 20 series come with a 6.26inch all-view display with a 91.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The new HONOR 20 Series features a graphene cooling sheet technology.

According to the company, the colour layer of HONOR 20 Series is combined with the glass and depth layer in a vacuum environment under the precise control of temperature and pressure.