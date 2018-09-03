Honor 8X & 8X Max to launch with pearl screen displays, details here!

Honor (stylized as honor), is a sub-brand belonging to networking and telecommunications equipment and services company Huawei headquartered in Shenzhen, China. It has confirmed the launch of new flagships ‘Honor 8X and 8X Max’ on 5th of September in China. Both the flagships will be launched with pearl screen displays.

The Honor 8X Max was certified by TENAA with the model number ARE-AL00. Now, the press renders of the device are leaked online confirming the display of 7.12-inch screen size. With the Honor 8X Max, the company is also trimming down the notch size. While OPPO is calling it Waterdrop screen, Honor named it as Pearl screen. The 7.12-inch pearl screen on the Honor 8X Max will be offering more than 90% screen-to-body ratio.

On the other hand, the Honor 8X will be coming with a 6.5-inch Pearl screen display. It also sports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound support. Since the Honor 8X is powered by Kirin 710 SoC, it also supports GPU Turbo technology for enhanced graphics performance. Earlier this year, the company also launched Honor Note 10 smartphone with a whopping 6.95-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio.