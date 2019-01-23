Honor View 20 launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous smartphone company Honor which is known to be giving best quality camera features, has launched its all new smartphone ‘Honor View 20’ in India priced at Rs. 46,000 including a punch-hole display and a unique back glass design.

The Honor View 20’s price in Europe starts at 569 Euro (approx Rs 46,000) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Honor also announced the special edition Moschino version of the View 20 that offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage at 649 Euro (approx Rs 52,500). While the European prices are pretty steep, it is rumoured that the View 20’s pricing in India will be a lot more competitive to take on the OnePlus 6T, and may be priced somewhere around Rs 35,000.

As mentioned, the Honor View 20 will have an India launch on January 29, and the phone is now up for pre-booking on the HiHonor store and has been listed on Amazon India as well. Customers who pre-book the View 20 by paying Rs 1,000 will also get a free pair of Honor Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 2,999.

Not much is different between the global version of the View 20 and China-only V20. The phone gets a unique gradient rear glass panel that offers a V-shaped pattern as light falls on it. The base model will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options, while the Moschino version will come in Phantom Blue and Phantom Red colours.

The front-facia of the View 20 is equally unique as it is Honor’s first smartphone (and one of the first phones ever) to come with a hole in the display to house a selfie camera.

The punch-hole selfie camera design is expected to go mainstream this year as an alternative to the notch. The View 20 offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2310 pixels) TFT LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The View 20 also offers a 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port.

Powering the View 20 is Huawei’s flagship octa-core Kirin 980 chipset that also powers the Huawei Mate 20. It is Huawei’s first 7nm chipset that promises to deliver better performance and power efficiency over its predecessor. It also comes with Dual NPU for advanced AI and machine learning computation.

The View 20 is also the world’s first smartphone to offer a 48MP rear camera. Honor is using a Sony IMX586 CMOS sensor that will use pixel binning technology to merge four 0.8 micron pixels into one to offer a large 1.6 micron pixels when using the 12MP mode.

You can also use the 48MP AI Clarity mode to capture extremely detailed images in daylight conditions. There is also a secondary ToF (Time of Flight) camera on board to obtain depth information. Up front, the View 20 gets a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture housed in the cutout.

The V20 houses a 4,000mAh battery with super fast charge support and ships with Android Pie with Magic UI 2.0 on top that is similar to EMUI, although Honor claims less bloatware and a more simplified UI.