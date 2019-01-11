Honor View 20 will cost this much!

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will be launching View 20, with a 48MP primary camera in India and the price is expected to be somewhere around Rs 40,000.

The smartphone, announced at Honor’s Artology event in Hong Kong in December 2018.

Phone has a new full-view display experience, courtesy the Honor’s “All-View Display”.

The device would be introduced on Amazon India and its pre-bookings would start on January 15.

According to the company, the smartphone comes with eight world’s first technologies that include 1.4Gbps cat21. modem.

This is the world’s first in-screen front camera design, which is achieved by a complex 18-layer technology stack that carefully embeds the front camera in the display area of the screen and extends the display area to almost 100 per cent, the company claimed during its unveiling in December.