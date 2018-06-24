Hope campaign of wellness through yoga will gain momentum: Modi

New Delhi: Expressing happiness on people taking part in Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he hopes the campaign of wellness through yoga will gain momentum and that more people will come forward and make yoga a part of their lives.

Talking about the Yoga Day celebrations by the Indian forces, Modi said: “A section of our brave soldiers did yoga in submarines; some chose the snow-clad mountainous terrain of Siachen, others astounded all by performing ‘yoga asanas’ mid air — some 15,000 feet above the earth.”

“I believe the concept of wellness today is bringing about a revolution. I hope the campaign of wellness through yoga will gain momentum. More and more people will come forward and make it a part of their lives,” Modi said.

He mentioned the first historic yoga programme that Saudi Arabia witnessed. “I am told many of the yoga postures were demonstrated by women.”

He also spoke about the Indian and Chinese soldiers who performed yoga on either side of the border on the snow-capped mountain peaks of Ladakh.

“Yoga breaks all barriers. Zealous citizens of hundreds of lands overlooked divisions of caste, colour, religion and gender to transform the occasion into a massive festival.

“If people from the entire world ardently participate in yoga day programmes, why should not India feel elated?,” Modi said.