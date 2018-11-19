Hope that RBI Governor will show Modi ‘his place’, tweets Rahul Gandhi

Cong Pres Rahul Gandhi took jibe on the central government and accused govt for destroying institutions and hoped Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel will show Prime Minister Narendra Modi “his place”.

Gandhi went on to the micro blogging site Twitter and said: “Modi and his coterie of cronies, continue to destroy every institution they can get their hands on. Today, through his puppets at the RBI Board Meet he will attempt to destroy the RBI. I hope Patel and his team have a spine and show him his place.”

The RBI board meeting on Monday comes amid growing tension between the Centre and the RBI after the Finance Ministry recently sought discussions under the never-used-before Section 7 of the RBI Act which empowers the government to issue directions to the central bank.

The board is expected to take up the liquidity crisis that initially triggered the tiff between the government and the RBI.