Hopeful that all ladies speaking out will get justice: Smriti Irani on #MeToo

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani came out in support of the women who are coming out with their stories of sexual harassment at workplace and said that women go to work to live their dreams and earn their living respectfully and not to get harassed.

Irani was interacting with the media at a FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) event here. The #MeToo movement exploded in Bollywood, media, politics and corporate sector after actress Tanushree Dutta renewed a decade-old complaint of harassment against Nana Patekar two weeks ago. Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, singer Kailash Kher, actors Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath, and journalist-turned-politician M.J. Akbar are among those named as alleged predators.

Being a former television actress herself, Irani said: “Women don’t go to work to be harassed. They go to work to live their dreams and to earn a respectable living. So, it must be difficult for them to come out and talk about whatever happened in their professional life.

“It is an extremely important phase (in the evolution) of our society where more and more women are getting support, so that they can speak out and I feel that there are enough instruments in our judicial and police system to deliver justice. I am hopeful that all these ladies speaking out will get the justice they deserve.”