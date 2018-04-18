Hoping to be in “better shape” for 2018 World Cup, says Neymar

Brazilian national football skipper Neymar today said that he is looking forward to be in "better shape" for the 2018 World Cup in Russia than he was before his foot injury. "I will have enough time to recover for the Cup and prepare myself," Neymar told journalists during a sponsorship event here on Tuesday. "It's bad to get injured, but I'm well-rested now, which is good." He further went on to say that he will have his last post-surgery medical…

Brazilian national football skipper Neymar today said that he is looking forward to be in “better shape” for the 2018 World Cup in Russia than he was before his foot injury.

“I will have enough time to recover for the Cup and prepare myself,” Neymar told journalists during a sponsorship event here on Tuesday. “It’s bad to get injured, but I’m well-rested now, which is good.”

He further went on to say that he will have his last post-surgery medical exam on May 17 and could be available for his national team’s training sessions starting May 21 near Rio de Janeiro, reports EFE news agency.

Neymar arrived in Brazil in early March, when he underwent surgery to repair the hairline fracture of the fifth metatarsal he sustained late in PSG’s 3-0 win over Marseille in February.