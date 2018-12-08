Hotness Alert: Shama Sikander looks hot as hell in her new photo shoot| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Television actress Shama Sikander who was last seen in the web series ‘Maaya’, is the new fashion icon on Instagram while her recent photo shoot in which she is looking hot as hell, is raising the bars. She is also a fashion designer by profession and like travelling the world.



The actress took to share the pictures on her Instagram handle and her fans are dropping in plenty of comments on all her jaw-dropping pictures.



Here are all the pictures from her latest photo shoot:-