Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched: Price, specs and other details!

One of the most famous smartphone company Huawei which is known to be giving best quality exteriors and interiors at an affordable price, have launched its brand new smartphone ‘Huawei Mate 20 Pro’ in India priced at Rs. 69, 900.

On the specifications front, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs on EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie, and sports a dual-SIM hybrid tray slot. It sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ (1440×3120 pixels) curved OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR support, 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and high colour saturation. The smartphone is powered by the flagship Kirin 980 octa-core SoC paired with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU and 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage options include 128GB, and 256GB with options to expand using the company’s proprietary Nano memory card for expansion (hybrid, up to 256GB).

The Mate 20 Pro sports a Leica triple rear camera setup similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. There’s one primary 40-megapixel primary wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.

These sensors are coupled with LED flash and Super HDR. Features like AI Portrait Shot (that retains colour on the subject in a photo, and desaturates the background), and AI Cinema Mode (offers a 21:9 aspect ratio), and AI video editor (automatically creates video highlights for each person in a video), are being touted.

There is a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera at the front, and it’s a 3D depth sensing camera with support for 3D facial unlocking (uses 30,000 recognition points). It also comes with 3D Live Emoji, with support for GIF and MP4 files.

The Mate Pro 20 packs a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for the same 40W SuperCharge support. The company claims that the smartphone can charge to up to 70 percent in 30 minutes. As mentioned, Mate 20 Pro also exclusively gets 15W fast wireless charging support, and also comes with the “world’s first wireless reverse charging” technology on a smartphone.

On the connectivity front, the handset offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Sensors on board include gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor, laser sensor, barometer, infrared sensor, color temperature sensor. The dimensions of the Mate 20 Pro are at 157.8×72.3×8.6mm, and the smartphone weighs an approximate 189 grams.