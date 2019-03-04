Huawei Y6 2019 launched: Price, specs and other details

One of the most famous Chinese multinational smartphone companies Huawei which is known to be giving best quality camera features and stylish exteriors, have launched its all new smartphone ‘Huawei Y6 2019’ in India which is a successor of Huawei Y6 2018. Beginning with the front of the Huawei Y6 2019, the smartphone offers a 6.9-inch FullView HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone follows the trend a teardrop notch display where the notch houses the front camera for selfies and video calling. In terms of camera, the smartphone houses a single primary rear camera with a 13MP sensor that has an aperture of f/1.8. At the front, the smartphone packs an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Processor wise, the Huawei Y6 2019 makes use of a MediaTek Helio A22 processor which is combined with 3GB RAM to take care of the multitasking at hand. The processor and RAM onboard are combined with 32GB of internal storage to store data on the device. If that’s not enough then the users can expand the native storage of the smartphone to up to 512GB via microSD card. Backing up the unit is a 3,020mAh battery.





