Huawei Y9 launched: Specs, price and other details!

One of the most famous Chinese multi-national companies Huawei which is known for its best quality specifications and features, have launched its brand new smartphone ‘Huawei Y9’ in India.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch FullView Display with a 3D curved design. It is powered by the Kirin 710 processor and comes with AI Power 7.0. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It also sports a dual camera setup at the front, with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Both the camera setups are claimed to come with some AI-based features.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology that is claimed to unlock the smartphone in 0.3 seconds. The upgraded fingerprint technology also includes fingerprint navigation that enables users to manage all the notifications with one key.

As mentioned, the Huawei Y9 (2019) may also launch in China as Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus. As per the leak by Evan Blass, the smartphone will run EMUI 8.2 and sport a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution. It will pack the same octa-core 710 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is said to be equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage. It will reportedly be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.