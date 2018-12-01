Huge slash in LPG prices, here’s how much per cylinder will cost

The country’s largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has said in a statement that there has been a significant cut in the price of subsidised domestic cooking gas and the price is slashed by Rs 6.52 per cylinder due to the tax impact on reduced market rate for the fuel.

After the latest adjustment, a 14.2-kg subsidised liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder will cost Rs 500.90 in Delhi from midnight, down from the current Rs 507.42. The reduction in LPG cylinder costs comes after the rates were hiked six consecutive times since June 2018.

On the other hand, the price of non-subsidised or market-priced LPG rates has been cut by Rs 133 per cylinder with dropping international oil rates and recovery of the rupee. A standard 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG gas cylinder will now cost Rs 809.50 in the national capital.

“Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer for purchase of domestic LPG refill will reduce by Rs 133 cylinder, i.e. from Rs 942.50 per cylinder to Rs 809.50 cylinder in December, 2018 in Delhi market,” IOC said.