Huma Qureshi to make TV debut as judge in this show!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi who will soon be seen in the judging panel of a television reality show ‘India’s Best Dramebaaz’, said that television is such an exciting platform and that she will be making her TV debut by this show.

“Television is such an exciting platform. I am very excited to be making my TV debut with such a cute show, which has India’s cutest and most ‘dramebaaz’ (dramatic) kids,” Huma said.

“I am hoping to watch them, laugh a lot and basically have fun,” added the actress, known for films like ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ and ‘Kaala’.

Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is also judged by Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.