Hurricane Florence toll mounts to 31 in US

As per the information given by the authorities, the death toll from hurricane Florence has increased to 31, hurricane has an adverse effect the US states of North and South Carolina authorities.

Of the 31 fatalities, six died in South Carolina and the other 25 in North Carolina, Efe news quoted the authorities as saying on Monday. Several people died of drowning, others were involved in traffic accidents and some killed by trees that fell on their houses, including two children in separate incidents.

Hundreds of thousands of people had to abandon their homes, thousands had to be evacuated and some 500,000 remain without electricity. According to data published on Monday by the National Hurricane Centre (NHC), Florence is moving away from the two affected states at a speed of 22 kph after causing heavy rainfall in the area over the entire weekend.

“This is a monumental disaster for our state,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Monday.