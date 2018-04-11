I always wanted to be an actor: Kareena

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who will next be seen in her forthcoming movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’, said that she always wanted to be an actor and she cannot think about any other profession but action as she cannot imagine her life without it. While speaking to the media after receiving the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian Power Celebrity of the Year Award' at the Lokmat Maharastrian Of The Year award ceremony yesterday when asked whether she thought of foraying into other…

While speaking to the media after receiving the ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian Power Celebrity of the Year Award’ at the Lokmat Maharastrian Of The Year award ceremony yesterday when asked whether she thought of foraying into other fields apart from acting, she went on to say: “After 18 years of working in this profession, I don’t think I can think about anything else because I always wanted to be an actor so, I can’t imagine life without acting.”

Kareena is regarded as one of the topmost actresses of Hindi film industry over the years earning box-office success, critical acclaim and many awards.

Sharing her feeling on receiving the award, she said, “Of course, each award is important. We always get awards for our work in films but when you get awarded by your own state as ‘Maharashtrian Of The Year’ with so many important dignitaries getting it, then, I think it becomes very special.

“I am very proud of my state and city. I am a true Mumbaikar and I feel very humble to receive this honour.”