I always wanted to work with Rohit Shetty: Ranveer Singh on Simmba

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Simmba’, said that he always wanted to work with the ace director Rohit Shetty and now he has finally fulfilled his dream after doing ‘Simmba’ with Rohit.

Ranveer on Thursday posted a heartfelt video for Rohit in which he can be seen praising the director during the film’s wrap-up occasion.

Though the “Bajirao Mastani” actor hates giving speeches, he took out a moment for Rohit and said: ” I am a big fan of him from starting.. I always wanted to work with him and now I have done a film like “Simmba” with him, my experience has been thousand times more than what I expected. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years I have been working. I am a big fan of you and now I don’t have words to explain what I feel for you sir.

“Things which I have learned and which I will carry forward for rest of my life are being cultivated by sir only.”

The video which offers joyful moments between the actor and director, was captioned as: “Bhai is bhai (brother is brother).”

Also featuring debutant Sara Ali Khan, “Simmba” will release on December 28.