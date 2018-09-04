I am a fitness enthusiast, says Mandira Bedi

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Mandira Bedi said that she is a fitness enthusiast and that she can totally relate with the concept of the Duracell Durathon which is a family marathon.

Mandira will be seen running at the second edition of Duracell Durathon 2018. A 2 km and 5 km family run will be held on November 25 at Jio Gardens, BKC, Mumbai.

“It’s a great initiative being the only family run in India. I totally relate with the concept as I’m a fitness enthusiast. It’s a special platform for families to bond over fitness thereby improving their health and increasing the quality time spent with family,” Mandira said in a statement.

The actress added that she and her son Vir had participated last year and are looking forward to the preparation and running in this edition.