I am actually interested to act, if the script is good: Filmmaker Rima

Mumbai: Bollywood award winning filmmaker Rima Das who won displayed her directorial venture ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ at the 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, said that she is actually interested to act if the script is good enough.

“If someone is coming up with a good script, I am actually interested to act. My desire for acting is still there… But who is going to write a character for me?” Rima told media in an interview.

Asked if her achievement as a filmmaker has made it more difficult for her acting career, she said: “I do not think it is that easy. I believe that to become a performer, one needs some ‘me time’, which I do not have these days. Acting is a performing art where certain exercise, not just physical but emotional as well, is needed. Earlier I used to take care of myself, my skin, hair and worked on performance.”

Born and brought up in the northeast state of Assam, Rima wanted to become an actress and that’s what made her pack her bags and come to Mumbai. She made her feature film debut in 2016 with “Man With The Binocular: Antardrishti”, and her second film “Village Rockstars” not just won multiple National Awards, but is also India’s entry for the foreign language film category at the Academy Awards.