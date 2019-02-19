I am against doing just buffoonery but I enjoy comedy genre: Ajay Devgn

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn who will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Total Dhamaal’, said that he is against doing just buffoonery but he enjoy doing comedy genre and he also said that people think he is a serious person but he can be a lot of fun as well.

“Comedy films are an addiction. You can watch them anytime anywhere. Talking of my own movies, I normally don’t watch them more than once. They may be brilliant, but I just don’t have the inclination to see them again. However, if it’s one of my comedy films, I stand around the television and definitely watch the funny scenes for at least five to seven minutes,” he told media.

“All of us need to laugh out loud. But that’s not my reason for doing comedies. I’m doing it because I enjoy the genre. Of course, I’m against doing just buffoonery. In fact, the other day someone close to me observed that I even do comedy seriously,” he added.

Devgn says his children love his funny films the most. “When I have a release coming up, the first thing my children (Nysa and Yug) ask is if it’s a comedy. They are excited if it is. If it’s not, then they’re like, ‘God, is the ending sad? Will it make us cry?’ The questions don’t stop.”

Thanks to his straight-faced wit, Devgn even got an Audi for winning the Answer of the Season on Koffee with Karan. Talking about it, he said, “I just went there and decided that I was going to let my guard down. The nature of the show is such that you need to lighten up. Extempore casual talk zyada funny hota hai. People think I’m a serious person, but I can be a lot of fun.”