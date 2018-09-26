I am getting more comfortable with whole environment of filmmaking: Disha Patani

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani who will last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Baaghi 2’, said that she is getting more comfortable with whole environment of filmmaking but she cannot judge herself in terms of acting.

She is even shy to watch her own films.

Disha made her acting debut in 2015 with the Telugu film “Loafer”. She then ventured into Bollywood in 2016 with “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” after which she was seen in films like “Kung Fu Yoga” and “Baaghi 2”.

Asked whether she has evolved in her craft, Disha told media: “I can’t judge myself in terms of acting. I am very shy. I never see myself or watch my films. So, I don’t know. But for sure I am getting more comfortable with the whole environment of filmmaking.”