I am grateful to be a part of ‘Baaghi 2’, overwhelmed by fans response: Tiger

Mumbai: Bollywood superb actor Tiger Shroff who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Baaghi 2’, said that he is grateful to be a part of ‘Baaghi 2’ and that he is also overwhelmed by the responce the movie has received from all the fans.

While talking to the media, the actor went on to say: “I am positively overwhelmed by the response the movie has received from all the fans. The success seen by ‘Baaghi 2’ would not have been possible without them. To be a part of a production that has become the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser of 2018 is very exciting and I am grateful to be a part of it.”

He said there are lots of interesting things in the pipeline that he is eagerly waiting to share with his fans.

He further went on to say: “With respect to ‘Student of the Year 2’, I am looking forward to see how everyone receives it.”