I am instinctive when it comes to choosing roles: Rani

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee who was last seen in the recently released movie ‘Hichki’, said that she is very instinctive when it comes to choosing the roles offered to her.

While talking to the media via phone call when asked if working on stronger roles is something that she is focussing on, she went on to say: “No, not really. I am very instinctive when it comes to choosing the roles offered to me.

“I get attached to films which I feel have a story touching my heart or is a story that needs (to be told). So, tomorrow if somebody comes up with a ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, I will 100 per cent do it… and where they would expect me to sing and dance.”

The actress, 40, says it’s essential for her to establish a connect with a story.

“At the end of the day, it has to make sense and it has to be something that I enjoy doing. It could be purely for entertainment because as an actor, I should never forget the fact that I am here to entertain the masses.

“I am here to entertain the audiences. I am not here to only teach them a new thing or only give out a social message. Yes, if a film comes my way, which is both entertaining as well as carries a social message, of course, I would love to do that as well,” she added.