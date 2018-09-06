I am married to the greatest man in the world, says Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Sui Dhaga’, said that she is married to the greatest man in the world.

After proclaiming it to the world that she loves him and misses him while promoting her upcoming Bollywood movie Sui Dhaaga-Made in India, the actress has now claimed that she is grateful to marry Virat.

During another round of interviews and promotions of Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s film Sui Dhaaga, the duo was answering the questions by Film Companion, when the host asked Varun if he is a cricket fan, he admitted to being one and said, “Yes, I am but I control myself… Anushka.. yaar aaj toh baat kara do.. I am never going to do that.”

To this, when said, Anushka is married to the greatest batsman in the world, Sharma quickly prompted, “I am married to the greatest man in the world.” Now that gives us butterflies in our stomach. The power couple never fails to make us go aww even when they are not together.

Currenly, Anushka is busy promoting her film Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan and Virat is making our country proud on the foreign land with his excellent skills.