I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize: Pak PM Imran Khan

As per the resolution submitted in Pakistan Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan acted responsibly in the current tension between the two neighboring countries and ‘deserves the Nobel Prize’, following to which Khan tweeted that he is not worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize instead the person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said, “I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent.”

On March 2, a resolution was submitted in Pakistan’s National Assembly Secretariat following the government’s decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Abhinandan was taken into custody after his MiG 21 Bison was shot down by Pakistan Air Force last week. However, Khan later announced to release the Indian pilot as a “gesture of peace”.

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal had also joined the chorus and praised the Pakistan PM’s conduct. “Braveheart wing commander’s life is worth not one but two Nobel prizes,” he had tweeted.

After the deadly Pulwama attack on February 14, the IAF had conducted a preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The following day, Pakistan retaliated with a large air formation, comprising 24 fighter jets, including F-16s.