I am really excited to be a part of ‘Made in China’: Boman Irani

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Boman Irani who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Made in China’, said that he is really excited to be a part of the film and he is also excited to work with actor Rajkummar Rao.

Boman was interacting with media when he inaugurated a painting exhibition titled ‘The Vibrant Earth’ of singer Chandana Dixit along with Anup Jalota on Monday, here.

Sharing his feeling being part of the film, Boman said, “I am really excited to be part of it. In fact yesterday, Rajkummar Rao came at my house where we started rehearsals of the film. I am excited to work with him as well.”

“He is a good actor. He tries to do something different in his every film and he has a fire in him and taking inspiration of his energy, I am also inspired to do the movie. So overall, I am thrilled to work with him,” he added.

For the last few days, Boman is suffering from slip disc because of which he is not able to walk properly but he says that it shouldn’t be a problem while shooting for his another upcoming movie “Total Dhamaal” which also stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi and Niharica Raizada in lead roles.