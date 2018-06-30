I am trying to do different kind of films: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who will next be seen in the movies like ‘India’s Most Wanted’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ and ‘Namastey Endland’, said that he is trying to do different kind of films and that he will start shooting for his forthcoming movie ‘India’s Most Wanted’ from August.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Arjun said: “‘Namastey England’ with Parineeti Chopra is releasing on Dusshera in October and after that Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Sanedeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ will release. ‘India’s Most Wanted’ and

‘Panipat’ will also release in the coming period. The kind of love I have received from the audience in the past seven years, I hope these four films will get double or triple times the love and appreciation. It is an exciting year for me.

“I have finished shooting for ‘Namastey England’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’. I will start shooting for ‘India’s Most wanted’ from August which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. I am trying to do different kind of films. Let’s see how the audience responds to it.”

Recently, Arjun shared details about “India’s Most Wanted” on Twitter.

“Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! #IndiasMostWanted, a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours. In cinemas May 24, 2019. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Co-produced by @rajkumar_rkg & @foxstarhindi,” the actor tweeted.