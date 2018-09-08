I am used to getting criticized: Rapper Badshah

Mumbai: Bollywood and Punjabi rapper Badshah who is known for giving so many hits to the industry, said that he is used to getting criticism and now it does not make a difference to him anymore. He also said that even his latest video ‘Heartless’ got so many dislikes and wonders the reason of so much of hatred inside people.

While talking to the media, Badshah stated: “Criticism is for real. The amount of hate that I get is… just the fact that now, I am used to it. It doesn’t make a difference, but it always breaks my heart. Even this video has got so many dislikes. I don’t know who is disliking this video. I don’t know why there is so much of hatred.”

“I am deliberately spammed. Once I got messages in the same format. There were about 100 of them. It was a copy and paste thing from different accounts. I get spammed. I don’t know why. Now I know, so it’s okay. I am getting my money, I am entertaining people and I have a strong fan base as well,” he added.

The over seven-minute long video involves a little girl, who is battling cancer and has a desire of meeting Badshah.

“The credit goes to Gurickk G Maan – the director of the video. He is a genius. He was the one who came up with this idea. We were a bit apprehensive in the beginning. Not a lot of people watch such a long video,” said the “Tareefan” hitmaker.