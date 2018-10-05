I am usually the one spending in the house, Kajol is miser: Ajay

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Ajay Devgn who was last seen in the movie ‘Shivaay’, said that he is usually the one spending in the house while on the other hand his wife Kajol is a miser therefore he is lucky to have a wife who does not spend much.

The star couple shot for an episode of “Indian Idol 10” where they played rapid fire and revealed some secrets, read a statement.

When Ajay was asked who is the “Singham” of the house, Kajol said Ajay is the one and that his decision is the final verdict whereas Ajay said Kajol is very particular with their children and their time.

Asked who is the spendthrift in the house, Ajay jokingly said: “I am usually the one spending in the house. Kajol on the other hand is ‘kanjus’ (miser). She does not shop much. I am very lucky to have a wife who does not spend much.”

The episode will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday.