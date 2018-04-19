I am very excited, we worked really hard: Jacqueline on ‘Race 3’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Race 3’, said that she is very excited for ‘Race 3’ and that they have all worked really hard in the film and it’s turning out to be amazing. The "Race 2" actress had earlier worked with D'Souza in "A Flying Jatt" before "Race 3". Collaborating for the second time with the director, she said: "It was an amazing experience. We had gone to some great…

The “Race 2” actress had earlier worked with D’Souza in “A Flying Jatt” before “Race 3”.

Collaborating for the second time with the director, she said: “It was an amazing experience. We had gone to some great location and shot some really cool stuff.

“Remo, I feel is doing a fantastic job. The cast is already excited so we all are having real fun.”

Makers of “Race 3” are going to release the trailer of the film really soon.

Jacqueline said: “I am very excited. We all worked really hard in the film and its turning out to be amazing.”

“Race 3” is produced under Tips Films and features Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem, besides Jacqueline.

It is set to release on June 15, coinciding with Eid.