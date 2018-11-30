I am very happy that ‘Baaghi 2’ did well, says Tiger Shroff

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Student of The Year 2’, said that he is very happy that ‘Bhaagi 2’ did well and he is also a bit nervous as it will be a tough act to follow for him for his two big films coming up.

Tiger interacted with the media when he launched his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Matrix gym along with his sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff here on Thursday.

He will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ “Student of The Year 2” and he will also share screen space with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in a Yash Raj Films production.

Asked how he looks at his upcoming releases, Tiger said: “I am feeling fortunate and excited that I have line-up of good films which include ‘Student of The Year 2’ and a film with Hrithik Roshan sir.

“I am very excited about these two big films and I am very excited to be a part of such big production houses for the first time. So, I am feeling a bit nervous and thankful. I am very happy that ‘Baaghi 2’ did well, but after that, it will be a tough act to follow for me. So, fingers crossed to both those films.”