I believe people of the country will vote for boat: Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi: Talking about the 11th parliamentary election, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that she believes people of the country will vote for her party symbol boat and help them continue the development journey.

In her reactions after casting vote at the Dhaka City College centre on Sunday morning, Hasina said: “The boat (her party symbol) will win.”

“I believe the people of the country will vote for the boat to help us continue the development journey. Pro-liberation forces will clinch the victory,” media quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

“Certainly confident,” said Hasina responding to a question from the media.

The reporters also asked her if she would accept any outcome of the election. “Obviously we’ll accept it.”

Hasina also flashed a victory sign.