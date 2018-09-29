I challenge Amit Shah for an open debate on our three years work: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Challenging Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he challenge Amit Shah for an open debate on their three years work in education, health, water supply facilities etc.

“I challenge him for an open debate on our three years’ work in education, health, power, road and water supply with BJP’s 27 years’ work in Gujarat and over four years’ work at the Centre. We are ready for the debate,” he said.

“Amit Shah has said we have done nothing in Delhi. I want to say that we did not help Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi flee the country, we did not make a Rafale deal,” the AAP leader said.

He also said there cannot be a better thing than people voting on the basis of the government’s work.

Earlier, Kejriwal had challenged Amit Shah for a public debate at the Ramlila Maidan here on the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government and the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi government.