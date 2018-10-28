I consider failure as a part of life, says Saqib Saleem

Mumbai: Bollywood versatile actor Saqib Saleem who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Race 3’, said that he considers failure as a part of life and he always try to learn from his failures.

Talking about his Bollywood journey, Saqib went on to say: “Failure is the best teacher. It teaches you a lot in life and makes you who you are. It is a part of life. Yes, you feel bad when you fail but, I think I make sure I motivate myself even more and work harder to achieve my goal in life.”

“Even after failures, I keep trying till I succeed in what I wish to achieve,” added the actor, who opened up about his struggle with failures at a TEDx event at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD) in Chandigarh.

He ventured into Bollywood in 2011 with “Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge” and gained popularity with films like “Mere Dad Ki Maruti” and “Dishoom”.

Saqib, who hails from Delhi, also featured in projects like “Bombay Talkies”, “Hawaa Hawaai”, “Dobaara: See Your Evil” and “Race 3”.

“I consider failure as a part of life and I always try to learn from my failures. It is not every time you get success. Yes, it is true everyone aims to achieve success, but failures are the first step towards success.”

Looking back at his own life, he said: “I have also faced failures in life and learnt a lot from them. If you don’t face failures, you will never know the value of success is what I believe. I am sure I will have such learning experiences even in my future.”