I did ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ for my sister Alvira: Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Salman Khan who was last seen in the movie ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, said that he did the small yet important role in Karan Johar’s first directorial venture ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ for his sister Alvira.

Salman was addressing the media through video conferencing at the grand celebration yesterday.

Karan had approached many established actors to play the part of Aman Mehta in his directorial debut “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, but eventually Salman gave the nod to play the part.

Talking about how he got agreed to do “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, Salman said: “Karan Johar met my sister Alvira and he told her that ‘It’s my first film and I have signed Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. There is a small but important role for which I am looking for a star but I am not finding any star to play that part’.

“So my sister Alvira told me that ‘He is a really good guy. It’s his first film and you should help him in his first film’. After that, Karan Johar met me at party that time, I told him that I will do it for my sister, Yash (Johar) uncle, Hiroo (Johar) aunty, Karan Johar and Shah Rukh, and that’s how I became a part of the film.”

Salman said he had even liked the script of the romantic drama, which was about love and friendship.